Then Maybe You Shouldn’t Ra-…Nvm: Bill Cosby “Jokes” With Woman Reporter Not To Put Him On #MeToo

Bill Cosby Makes #MeToo Joke With Woman Journalist

The nerve of this legally-blind accused serial rapist!

According to The Inquirer in Philly report, Bill Cosby had dinner with a female journalist. Upon shaking her hand, he asked that the writer not turn the handshake into a #MeToo moment…

“Please don’t put me on MeToo,” Cosby said to a female reporter as he shook her hand.

The audacity!

Cosby is set to face a retrial in April for the alleged sexual assault of Andrea Constand. Last year the jury was deadlocked and the judge declared a mistrial.

We know Bill is old and possibly a bit senile at this point, but what a terrible “joke”. SMFH.

If Cosby doesn’t want to be associated with #MeToo, then maybe drugging women and trying to have sex with them is something he should have avoided. Just a thought.