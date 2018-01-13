Yikes: #LHHMIA’s Gunplay’s Ex-Skripper Bae Sues Over Alleged Cranium Collision

Gunplay Sued For Head Butting Ex-GF On New Years Day?

The ex-girlfriend of one of LHHMIA’s stars is really upset her former lover allegedly attacked her on January 1, and now she wants to hit his pockets. The woman, Aneka Johnston says she dated Gunplay from 2010-2012 and during that time he was known to be a menace, according to The Blast. Now the woman is suing him over one blow out fight they had at her recent skrip club gig.

She says that Gunplay and his now girlfriend, who is also on the show Keyara, came up to her job and Gunplay attacked her after provoking an argument over old relationship issues. During the fight, she says Gunplay head butted her. OUCH! She reportedly claims injuries to her head, face and eye in the suit.

Her attorney, Mark DiCowden’s, statement on the suit:

Gunplay has a long history of committing violence and domestic abuse. He has made a living out of glorifying crime and harmful conduct on people, including women. Ms. Johnston was working and didn’t deserve to be attacked. She has previously been a victim of Gunplay’s domestic violence and ended her relationship with him years ago because of his ongoing abuse. Gunplay’s celebrity status does not allow him to act above the law. No amount of fame or fortune justifies Gunplay’s shameful and outrageous conduct. This lawsuit will send Gunplay a message and deter his misbehavior in the future. We will seek punitive damages against him as allowed by Florida law.

The incident allegedly happened at 3am, after the woman’s shift. Reportedly, cops have already closed their part of the investigation and referred Johnston to to the Florida State Attorney’s office to pursue charges of misdemeanor battery. Dayumm.