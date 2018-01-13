Kobe Bryant Is About To Get His Own NBA Analysis Show on ESPN

Kobe’s Next Move Is An NBA Analysis Show

Following a legendary NBA career and, most recently, getting two jersey numbers retired by the Los Angeles Lakers, there is now word that Kobe Bryant will be getting his own basketball analysis show on ESPN.

The show is titled Detail, and not only is Bryant going to be the host of the program, but it will be written and produced by the Black Mamba, too. The show is a creative venture between ESPN and Kobe’s Granity Studios.

"Detail" – my new show from Granity Studios – hits ESPN in March. Viewers can expect to learn how the pros better their best by analyzing game film. https://t.co/OVKd43Vgvo pic.twitter.com/18QRUCdX66 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 12, 2018

“Studying game film is how the best get better. It’s the university for a master’s degree in basketball.” Bryant tells ESPN. “I learned how to study film from the best coaches of all time – Phil Jackson and Tex Winter. Detail provides an opportunity to teach that skill to the next generation on large platform with ESPN.”

Detail is scheduled to premiere in March and will begin with an initial 15 episodes that will conclude during the NBA Finals.

Congrats to Kobe on the new gig!