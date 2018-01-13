Catch A Word: “The Cussing Pastor” Has A Message For All You M*thaf*ckas Doubting His Ministry [Video]

By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Thaddeus Matthews has made some waves on social media over the last few months with his expletive-ridden sermons and curse-outs of concerned congregation members. In a sit-down with Hip-Hop Weekly, The Cussing Pastor explains the hows and whys of his delivery and why some folks might want to take a closer look at their own pastors before questioning him…

