Catch A Word: “The Cussing Pastor” Has A Message For All You M*thaf*ckas Doubting His Ministry [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Thaddeus Matthews has made some waves on social media over the last few months with his expletive-ridden sermons and curse-outs of concerned congregation members. In a sit-down with Hip-Hop Weekly, The Cussing Pastor explains the hows and whys of his delivery and why some folks might want to take a closer look at their own pastors before questioning him…
YouTube/HipHopWeekly