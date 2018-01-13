Must Be Nice: A 20-Year-Old Just Claimed the $451 Million Mega Millions Jackpot

The Mega Millions Winner Is A 20-Year-Old From Florida

A youngin’ by the name of Shane Missler just got lucky, and at 20-years-old, became a multi-millionaire over night.

On Friday, the Florida resident claimed his $451 million jackpot from the January 5 drawing, making him the sole winner of the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions’ history. The Tampa Bay Times reported that Missler declined the annual installment option for his cash and instead chose to take his winnings in a lump sum payout of $281.2 million. *Cries in poor*

Missler commented on what he plans to do with the money saying, “I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” according to lottery officials. When he realized one of the tickets he purchased had the winning numbers, he called up his brother and set up a coffee date with his attorney father for the following day. He then decided to set up a trust, with him as the managing member, called Secret 007, LLC.