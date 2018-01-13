Be Safe Tho: Paris Jackson Got Robbed By Some Hitchhikers She Picked Up In Los Angeles

Paris Jackson Gets Robbed By Hitchhikers

Paris Jackson’s attempt at helping out a few strangers most definitely backfired.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson offered a group of hitchhikers in L.A. a ride across the city — but that proved to be a bad move only a short time later. Jackson explained her anger on her Instagram story on Friday, where she described the encounter that ended with her debit card nowhere to be found.

“So, last night I picked up a couple of hitchhikers and one girl was pretty f–ked up. I mean I remember taking out a pair of my own socks and putting them on her and stopping at a f—ing fast food place to get them dinner.”

Jackson then revealed, “This b—h f–ing stole my debit card dude…I gave you guys a f—ing ride across L.A. and I do my very, very best to be the best Uber driver ever, even though I’m not a part of Uber and you steal my s–t, dude? What the f–k!”

SMH…If any of you were thinking of picking up some hitchhikers in the future, here’s a reminder that you probably shouldn’t.