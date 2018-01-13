Let Me Alone, Becky: Demi Lovato’s Recent Thirst Traps Might Tempt You To Bite Her Anglo Apple-Bottom

Image via Splash

Demi Lovato’s Thirst Traps Are Heating Up Instagram

Over the years there have been several caucasian women who have titillated the lusty minds of black men.

Beginning sometime in 2017, it appears that Demi Lovato became the new “hottest white chick in the game”.

Damn, when did Demi Lovato get fine wtf where was I? https://t.co/G9Sz91wUvM — 🤴🏾That Lil Booty Tooted!🤴🏾 (@krIZZay95) January 7, 2018

The thirst is REAL.

Demi lovato is fine af y'all. Whoever disagrees with me can kiss my lightskin ass — EIN (@einthe3) January 2, 2018

Flip the page to see the pics of Demi that are driving brothas wild.