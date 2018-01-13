A Regular Degular Shmegular Beat: Cardi B Shows Us Her Everyday Makeup Routine [Video]

Cardi B Runs Down Her Everyday Makeup Routine

It’s safe to say that since Cardi B is constantly doing a number of shows and appearances, she probably has a make-up artist dolling her up pretty much everyday. But when she isn’t getting super glam, Belcalis has a makeup routine of her own–and she’s going through all of her steps in just 90 seconds.

Sit back and watch as Bardi effortlessly applies her daily face paint in just 90 seconds (thanks to some editing, of course).