Watch Donald Trump Scurry Out Of A Room Full Of Black Folks When Asked About His “Sh*thole Country” Comments [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Donald Trump was signing some decree about MLK Day in a room full of Black people that inexplicably agreed to be on hand to watch him do this, when White House reporter April Ryan began pressing him to answer for his comments about African nations and Haiti being “sh*thole countries” that we don’t need immigrants from.
Of course, he acted like he couldn’t hear anything and kept moving.
