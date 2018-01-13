Red Alert! Meet The Baddest Delta Baes In The Game (Founders Day Edition)

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 22

It's just different 🔺Alpha Chapter #DST #FewAreChosen #HowardHomecoming

A post shared by mayaalenaa (@mayaalenaa) on

Hottest Delta Baddies In The Game

You know we couldn’t enjoy our MLK weekend without celebrating the Devastating Divas of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Innnncorporated who’ve spent the last 105 years slaying effortlessly, stomping owt haters and setting the Black girl magical standard in the Divine 9.

Peep all the baddest Delta baes in the game on the flip.

It's just different 🔺Alpha Chapter #DST #FewAreChosen #HowardHomecoming

A post shared by mayaalenaa (@mayaalenaa) on

18’s do it best.

A post shared by @ leesnawww on

Delta Sigma Theta ❤️🐘@emetekoroomene 📸: @irenethegreat_

A post shared by Watch The Yard (@watchtheyard) on

Legalize Melanin. 👸🏾✨#BlackGirlMagic #BlackGirlFly #BlackQueen #MelaninPoppin

A post shared by Yvette. (@yvette.patterson) on

Vibes. #halledeneen #melanin

A post shared by Halle Deneen (@halledeneen) on

    A post shared by Alexandra (@alexandrastrange) on

    UnbotheRED ΓΓ Spr'17 Fine Dime 😍 @i_dothis_ndwell

    A post shared by 🐶Coleman Love🐘 (@dawgsndivas) on

    because we've been running the yard, per usuAL 🐘🔺 @_missbellamy

    A post shared by GREEK YARD WEEKEND (@greekyard) on

    My head big 👽… BUT so is my heart❤️.. I'm thankful and blessed.

    A post shared by Liz Allen (@liz_allen) on

    summertime in the capitol 🏛

    A post shared by LEX BROOKS (@lexmuse) on

    💕

    A post shared by Jaleesa (@mona_leesaa) on

    Waiting on J13 like 😏🔺 #NationalHoliday ‼️

    A post shared by Taylor🎤 (@tayydubb__) on

    @xideltas_1922

    A post shared by 🐶Coleman Love🐘 (@dawgsndivas) on

