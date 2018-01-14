Harmonious Hood Loving: Offset Gets Cardi B’s Name Tatted On His Neck
What Migos man meat attribution? Offset and Cardi B are clearly still going strong despite those pesky rumors that the rapper’s been smashing some non-Cardi B cakes to smithereens.
As previously reported Cardi disputed claims that her fiance was cheating and alleged that sextapes featuring Offset and other women were recorded before her.
Now it looks like the couple’s going stronger than ever, considering that Offset got some fresh ink to show his permanent love for his fiancee.
Cardi recently posted (and deleted) a video of Offset’s neck that’s clearly tattooed with her name on it.
Mama!
So far neither Cardi nor Offset have spoken on his new tatt, but we’re sure Belcalis will have something to say about her “Babe Star” and his latest love declaration.