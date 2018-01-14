Harmonious Hood Loving: Offset Gets Cardi B’s Name Tatted On His Neck

Hate it or love it?!

Offset Tattoos Cardi B’s Name On His Neck

What Migos man meat attribution? Offset and Cardi B are clearly still going strong despite those pesky rumors that the rapper’s been smashing some non-Cardi B cakes to smithereens.

As previously reported Cardi disputed claims that her fiance was cheating and alleged that sextapes featuring Offset and other women were recorded before her.

When he did it again when the last two videos was before me ?Dum ass — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 8, 2018

Now it looks like the couple’s going stronger than ever, considering that Offset got some fresh ink to show his permanent love for his fiancee.

Cardi recently posted (and deleted) a video of Offset’s neck that’s clearly tattooed with her name on it.

girl always deleting shit like i don’t be on it pic.twitter.com/qHMgjGdTid — عالية (@DeadLikeAaliyah) January 14, 2018

Mama!

So far neither Cardi nor Offset have spoken on his new tatt, but we’re sure Belcalis will have something to say about her “Babe Star” and his latest love declaration.