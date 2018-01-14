Was Omarosa Giving Cheetoh-In-Chief Trump That White House Mouf?

Claudia Jordan Repeats Rumors Omarosa Sexually Serviced Donald Trump

This isht is wild… We’ve heard rumors about Omarosa having a less than professional relationship with Donald Trump in the past, but leave it to fellow “Apprentice” alum Claudia Jordan to repeat the rumors for a national audience. Jordan made an appearance on the Unstabled podcast and had, well, a mouthful to say about Manigault:

“I heard some presidential tea regrading Omarosa. Allegedly, I have a friend of a friend of hers that — there is some talk that there may have been some inappropriateness between the two…allegedly.”

“I would be surprised because of what he used to say to me about her looks.”

“How can I say this without everybody hating me? He’s more of a house Negro type of Black woman…but then again, if you’re just getting head allegedly, I think that head has no face.”

You can listen to the clip below…

Who knows whether or not this is true… The Melania part seems like it could be plausible but the other stuff is sooooo messy. And why is ol’ boy so obsessed with Omarosa’s scent?