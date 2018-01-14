“In recognition of the pay discrepancy on the ‘All the Money in the World’ reshoots, WME is donating an additional $500,000 to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name, following our $1 million pledge to the organization earlier this month. It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution.”
Damage Control: Mark Wahlberg Donates $2 Million To Time’s Up Following Pay Gap Controversy
Mark Wahlberg and his agency William Morris Endeavor have come together to donate a combined $2 million in Michelle Williams’ name to the Time’s Up legal defense fund. This comes following a huge pay disparity between Wahlberg and his co-star Williams on reshoots for “All the Money in the World,” which rightfully garnered a lot of attention
Wahlberg said in a statement, “Over the last few days my reshoot fee for “All the Money in the World” has become an important topic of conversation, I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5M to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”
According to a USA Today report, Williams only received a per diem of about $1000 ($80 per day) for the reshoots on “All the Money,” while Wahlberg was given an additional $1.5 million over his initial payment for the film. A rep for SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents both actors, said that they are looking at the circumstances of the pay disparity.