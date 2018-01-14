Damage Control: Mark Wahlberg Donates $2 Million To Time’s Up Following Pay Gap Controversy

Mark Wahlberg Donates To Times Up In Michelle Williams’ Name

Mark Wahlberg and his agency William Morris Endeavor have come together to donate a combined $2 million in Michelle Williams’ name to the Time’s Up legal defense fund. This comes following a huge pay disparity between Wahlberg and his co-star Williams on reshoots for “All the Money in the World,” which rightfully garnered a lot of attention

Wahlberg said in a statement, “Over the last few days my reshoot fee for “All the Money in the World” has become an important topic of conversation, I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5M to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

According to a USA Today report, Williams only received a per diem of about $1000 ($80 per day) for the reshoots on “All the Money,” while Wahlberg was given an additional $1.5 million over his initial payment for the film. A rep for SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents both actors, said that they are looking at the circumstances of the pay disparity.