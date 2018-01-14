Oprah Responds To Comments From Followers Who Raise Questions About Sexual Assault Outside Of Hollywood

Oprah Reassures Women She’s Speaking Out For The Common Folk, Too

Though most are happy to see a change in Hollywood where women are being embraced for speaking out against their own stories of sexual assault, people are always going to have something to complain about. One of the criticisms that commonly seems to come up in complaints about the Times Up or Me Too movements is the fact that this is only highlighting women in Hollywood, and not everyday women who experience the same thing in their everyday life.

It seems pretty obvious that those women speaking out in Hollywood are just a larger, more public representation of the issue that will help bring attention to all workplaces–but some just don’t see it that way. Oprah recently posted an interview of hers on Instagram again sparking conversation on the subject, following her inspiring speech at the Golden Globes.

Though many were moved again by her words, some commenters can’t get over the fact that they feel their stories are more important or more damaging than women in Hollywood. Comments included people making comments like, “do you realize that ‘normal’ women cannot speak up out of fear for their jobs and even their lives” and “f**k Hollywood they are paid victims what about us poor that have to continue with sexual harassment just to pay our bills.”

Oprah responded to two commenters, saying she completely hears what they’re saying, and they are who she was speaking to when she said, “the women who have endured because they had children to feed and dreams to pursue.”

Oprah knows what it’s like to endure harassment in a career where she couldn’t do anything about it, and she’s reminding those who think she forgot.