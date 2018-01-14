Ho Sit Down: Clotted Cream Faced Brit Says Meghan Markle’s Swirly Seed Will ‘Taint’ The Royal Family

Nice try racist beyotch…

Jo Marney Says Meghan Markle Will “Taint” The Royal Family

The Brits are still BIG mad about Meghan Markle and exposing their racism. ANOTHER corn-colored teeth having, curdled custard-faced, black pudding pillock is in headlines for making racist and disparaging comments about Prince Harry’s fiancee.

According to The Daily Mail, the girlfriend of the leader of the radical pro-Brexit British political party UKIP made a series of racist remarks about Meghan via text message.

In them, Jo Marney, 25, writes a mayonnaise-smeared monologue about how the Prince’s “negro”,”black American” fiancée will “taint” the Royal Family with “her seed” and pave the way for a “black king.”

The disgustingly racist texts also show that she called black people “ugly” and added that Britain is not Africa.

From Mail on Sunday. Some of the comments that UKIP leader's girlfriend is said to have made about Meghan Marklehttps://t.co/utdBqvXFcb pic.twitter.com/ASJiYGsoPX — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 13, 2018

Marney has been suspended from the UKIP party and outside her home today, she told The Mail;

“I’m absolutely devastated by the messages that I’ve sent and the distress I’ve caused by those messages. “They were unnecessary, they were reckless, they were overly exaggerated purely for effect.””

BYE BEYOTCH, you can choke.

Marney’s currently being dragged by all four-follicles of her limp, bleached blonde hair for her comments.

I see you are jealous of #MeghanMarkle. She runs circles around you, you grandfather dating trash bag. Sincerely, A Black American Woman 🖕🏾 pic.twitter.com/TUWAkWd9nv — Shelly Sure (@ShellySure) January 14, 2018

thank you for letting all black people know how you feel about us… we need more vile,disgusting,delusional,awful, demonic openly racist people like u to reveal themselves so that we know who all of you are @Jo_Marney, thanks you horrible waste of skin and breath 😊 — uncle johnny (@ZyshonneBravo) January 14, 2018

Are you even surprised by how racist the Brits are about Meghan Markle???