You Said That?! Kandi Denies Offering Kim Lesbihonest Lovin’—& NeNe Jumps In With THIS

Kandi Blasts Kim Zolciak Over #RHOA Lesbian Rumor

Another day, another “who said dat” moment on “Real Housewives Of Atlanta.” During Sunday’s episode viewers saw longtime friends Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak go out for lunch that another RHOA O.G., NeNe Leakes, refused to attend.

While chatting about recent happenings in the dysfunctional group, Kim hinted that rumors from last season about Kandi Burruss being a closeted lesbian were true—considering that she allegedly offered her some same-sex loving.

“On my kids lives, let God strike me dead, I wouldn’t let her [Kandi] lick my box.” said Kim.

Wait a minute….

Kandi was obviously watching the show in real time because she then exploded on Twitter and reminded “lying a** b***” Kim that “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” is “her house.”

I’m sick of these bitches lying on me. @KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass bitch. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor! — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 15, 2018

You said that, Kim?!

Kandi’s obviously over “the lies, the lies, the lies” and it looks like RHOA fans are too.

Kim is the same bitch that lied about:

– Big Poppa being engaged to her

– How many months she was preggers to get out the Anguilla trip

– Being lesbian

– Having cancer And were supposed to believe this recent lie about Kandi? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/qyK6IqyyuB — Brandon Fluellen (@BMFluellen1) January 15, 2018

