You Said That?! Kandi Denies Offering Kim Lesbihonest Lovin’—& NeNe Jumps In With THIS
Kandi Blasts Kim Zolciak Over #RHOA Lesbian Rumor
Another day, another “who said dat” moment on “Real Housewives Of Atlanta.” During Sunday’s episode viewers saw longtime friends Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak go out for lunch that another RHOA O.G., NeNe Leakes, refused to attend.
While chatting about recent happenings in the dysfunctional group, Kim hinted that rumors from last season about Kandi Burruss being a closeted lesbian were true—considering that she allegedly offered her some same-sex loving.
“On my kids lives, let God strike me dead, I wouldn’t let her [Kandi] lick my box.” said Kim.
Wait a minute….
Kandi was obviously watching the show in real time because she then exploded on Twitter and reminded “lying a** b***” Kim that “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” is “her house.”
You said that, Kim?!
Kandi’s obviously over “the lies, the lies, the lies” and it looks like RHOA fans are too.
Hit the flip for Kim’s response to the shade and to see what NeNe Leakes thinks about her ex-bestie Kim’s comments.
According to Kim, Kandi’s the liar considering that she and her husband Todd are indeed secret swingers.
Now that’s so nasty and so rude.
According to NeNe she’s the “general contractor” of the RHOA house.
BLOOOOOP.
Kim’s coming to the reunion with guns blazing. That means she’ll have to face off with Kenya, NeNe and Kandi over her behavior this season.
Kenya Moore is of course team Kandi. She can’t stand “duck” Kim.
NeNe’s obviously team Kandi in all this, not just because they’re friends, but because she recently blasted Kim for beefing with her for no reason.
“I was very open to having a good time with her on the show,” said NeNe. “There’s nothing you can do to make her happy. She just wanna have beef with me. The stuff she just did with my house, she just did it. I don’t want that,” she added. “It can be great news for us to be great friends.”
Kim and NeNe’s messy beef is still ongoing.
Did you catch the moment when Kim asked NeNe if she was on drugs???