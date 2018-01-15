Po’ Boy: Bumblin’ Beignet Baller Marcus Williams Chokes Away New Orleans Saints Victory, Petty Twitter Does 2nd Line
Reactions To Saints’ Marcus Williams’ Game-Blowing Missed Tackle
For those of you who chose not to watch the NFL this season, we applaud you. For those who did, WHAT A F***ING GAME!
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints in spectacular fashion last night with an unbelievable walk-off touchdown courtesy of wide receiver Stephon Diggs.
But that moment would not have been possible if not for the sheer incompetence of Saints baller Marcus Williams.
After the game, the devastated rookie has this to say…
Twitter, on the the other hand, had THIS to say…
