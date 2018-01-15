Baby Showers: Toya Wright Celebrates Her Reignbeaux Bump With Celebrity Gal Pals & Baby Daddy! [Photos]

It’s almost the time for Toya Wright to get ready to welcome home her newest seed. The mother celebrated her baby with girlfriends over weekend with a baby shower. Pals used the hashtag #ShoweringReign to show flicks from the intimate shower. Toya’s baby’s dad Robert Rushing was also there to celebrate. Toya says she’s adamant about keeping their relationship private but still posted up his pic.

##toyawright baby shower #gossiptwins

A post shared by 💜💜THE GOSSIP TWINS 💜💜 (@thegossiptwins_) on

Girlfriends Monica, Rasheeda, Monyetta And Lena Danielle came through. Take a look at the pics.

#ShoweringReign ☔️

A post shared by Lena Danielle (@lenahuggs) on

Monyetta came through.

Lena Danielle, RL’s wife aka Toya’s bestie was in the building.

#ShoweringReign 💕

A post shared by Lena Danielle (@lenahuggs) on

Mommy’s Bestie #ShoweringReign

A post shared by Lena Danielle (@lenahuggs) on

#showeringreign

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

2 Mom’s celebrating another mom!! Me & @monicabrown #toyasbabyshower

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

Issa Babyshower my boo is glowing 🍼🍼🍼 @toyawright 😘😘

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

    It’s about to be a good day 💞 #showeringreign

    A post shared by Reginae Carter😍@colormenae (@colormenaenae) on

