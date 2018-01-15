Baby Showers: Toya Wright Celebrates Her Reignbeaux Bump With Celebrity Gal Pals & Baby Daddy! [Photos]

Toya Wright Has Her Baby Shower

It’s almost the time for Toya Wright to get ready to welcome home her newest seed. The mother celebrated her baby with girlfriends over weekend with a baby shower. Pals used the hashtag #ShoweringReign to show flicks from the intimate shower. Toya’s baby’s dad Robert Rushing was also there to celebrate. Toya says she’s adamant about keeping their relationship private but still posted up his pic.

Girlfriends Monica, Rasheeda, Monyetta And Lena Danielle came through. Take a look at the pics.

#ShoweringReign ☔️ A post shared by Lena Danielle (@lenahuggs) on Jan 14, 2018 at 8:33pm PST

Monyetta came through.

Lena Danielle, RL’s wife aka Toya’s bestie was in the building.

#ShoweringReign 💕 A post shared by Lena Danielle (@lenahuggs) on Jan 14, 2018 at 7:44pm PST

Hit the flip for more