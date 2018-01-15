A Serious Matter: Meet The Baddest AKA Baes In The Game (Founders’ Day Edition)

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 24

Baddest AKAs In The Game

We kicked off MLK weekend with the Devastating Divas of Delta Sigma Theta so it’s only right (and very necessary) that we celebrate the hair-flipping, pearl-flexing, pinky-slaying sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority who’ve spent the last 110 years setting standards, serving lewks and reminding you that AKA business is a serious matter.

Peep the absolute baddest AKA baes in the game on the flip.

When you finally choose which guys life you want to ruin.

A post shared by COLE (@jordan_coleman) on

When them Pretty Girls Push Thru… #AKA #Fall06 #10years #HBCU #VSUHC2K16 💅🏾

A post shared by Shaq💋 (@shaq_will) on

    Happy Founders Day to all of My Beautiful Sisters #J15 #AKA #alphakappaalpha #AKA110

    A post shared by Maurielle Lue (@mauriellefox2) on

    Stepping into the weekend like…👠 #tapfordeets

    A post shared by Marshea Chanel (@marsheachanel) on

    My Umi said shine your light on the world…

    A post shared by briänna badu🍃💕 (@brianna.badu) on

    i’ve been wanting this my whole life, now i’m ready to do the work. #skeewee 🎀

    A post shared by Sabrina 👑 (@baibeedoll11) on

    A post shared by GREEK YARD WEEKEND (@greekyard) on

    💕💚

    A post shared by GREEK YARD WEEKEND (@greekyard) on

    Same page, different book. Happy Founders Day weekend!

