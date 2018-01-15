A Serious Matter: Meet The Baddest AKA Baes In The Game (Founders’ Day Edition)
#SororSpotlight Congratulations to Zeta Upsilon's very own Samantha Bryant who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Africana Studies. Samantha accepted a full time news reporter position with the ABC affiliate, WPLG in Miami. Catch her on Local 10 in South Florida. 📺 #Scholarship #AKA1908 💚💕👩🏽🎓
Baddest AKAs In The Game
We kicked off MLK weekend with the Devastating Divas of Delta Sigma Theta so it’s only right (and very necessary) that we celebrate the hair-flipping, pearl-flexing, pinky-slaying sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority who’ve spent the last 110 years setting standards, serving lewks and reminding you that AKA business is a serious matter.
Ivies, Pearls, Pinkies, & Hair Flips! 💚⚪️💗 . . . Feeling oh so pretty in my new shirt from Define Me Greek & to jazz it up I added this cute pearl collar! You can find both of these items on their site! Thank you @definemegreek! . . . . Brows courtesy of @benefitcosmetics #benefitbrows #benefitclubpink
Peep the absolute baddest AKA baes in the game on the flip.
I've always been TERRIFIED of all things related to public speaking AND acting. This past year, I've been taking more risks and getting my hands wet with different things and finding myself doing more of what USED to scare the FXCK out of me. If I can do it, you can do it. Remember, no risk no reward. #MondayMotivation ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Top @hm Shades @forever21 Watch @michaelkors ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #fashionblogger #lifestyleblogger #lifestyle #style #styleblogger #wisekouture #shop #ootd #ootn #inspiration #quote #motivationalspeaker #motivationalquotes #mondaymotivation #morningmotivation #positivevibes #positiveliving #takerisks #overcomingfears
Same page, different book. Happy Founders Day weekend!