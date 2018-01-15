A Serious Matter: Meet The Baddest AKA Baes In The Game (Founders’ Day Edition)

#SororSpotlight Congratulations to Zeta Upsilon's very own Samantha Bryant who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Africana Studies. Samantha accepted a full time news reporter position with the ABC affiliate, WPLG in Miami. Catch her on Local 10 in South Florida. 📺 #Scholarship #AKA1908 💚💕👩🏽‍🎓

