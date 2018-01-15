Lemon Pepper Malibu: Issa Rae Hosts Another Lit Azz Function For Her Birthday

Issa Rae Has Malibu Pool Party For Birthday

Happy Birthday Issa! This Saturday Issa Rae hosted an epic Hollyweird gathering that pushed us to the limits of FOMO (only rivaled by her previous epic Lemon Pepper Function in Atlanta this Fall). The event lived mostly on Snapchat and Instagram stories so if you aren’t following Issa, Amanda Seales, Lil Rel Howery and the like, you will probably never understand the greatness we’re trying to communicate here.

Issa offered just this tiny glimpse on her actual gram. But fortunately Issa has a Tiffany and Tiffany would never NOT let you know she was in attendance at such a function… Thanks Tiffany. Oops, we mean Amanda.

Amanda gave us a whole lot more to look at, but if you weren’t looking at stories you probably missed all the black folks in the pool. We even think we saw Robin Thede in a bikini. Oh and Amber Rose was there.

