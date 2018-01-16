Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 49th NAACP Image Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for NAACP

For your viewing pleasure…

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Image Awards?

Black excellence was in abundance last night at the 49th NAACP Image Awards. A gaggle of gorgeous celebs walked the red carpet in designer wear before being seated at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Entertainer of the Year Ava Duvernay walked the red carpet in a chic pantsuit…

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

while Tracee Ellis Ross opted to go gold.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for NAACP

Other attendees included Kerry Washington…

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

Halle Berry…

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

a very sophisticated Lil Mama….

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for NAACP

and Issa Rae.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

All these ladies look lovely, but we’ve gotta know; who looked more bangin’???

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for NAACP

More on the flip.

Heyyyy Yara!

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The very glamorous ladies of “The Real.”

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

Tina “Aunt Vi” Lifford of “Queen Sugar” came to slay.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Amara La Negra looked elegant with her afro.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Young Hollywood wept.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

Actress Tiffany Black of TV One’s “When Love Kills” was a standout.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

June Ambrose looked superhero chic.

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Hello Lynn Whitfield.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

    “Power” stars Naturi Naughton and Omari Hardwick looked like a power couple on the carpet.

    Earl Gibson III/WireImage

    Earl Gibson III/WireImage

    Earl Gibson III/WireImage

    Earl Gibson III/WireImage

    Some of Hollywood’s best budding talent was also in the building.

    Paras Griffin/Getty Images for NAACP

    Hit the flip for the full list of Image Award winners.

    Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP

    ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

    Ava DuVernay

    Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

    Daniel Kaluuya – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

    Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

    Octavia Spencer – “Gifted” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

    Outstanding Motion Picture

    “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

    Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

    Anthony Anderson – “`black-ish” (ABC)

    Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

    Tracee Ellis Ross – “`black-ish ” (ABC)

    Outstanding Comedy Series

    “`black-ish” (ABC)

    Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

    Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

    Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

    Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)

    Outstanding Drama Series

    “Power” (Starz)

    The winners of the Non-Televised Categories for the 49th NAACP Image Awards are:

    Television

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Jay Ellis – “Insecure” (HBO)

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Marsai Martin – “`black-ish” (ABC)

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    Joe Morton – “Scandal” (ABC)

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)

    Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special

    “The New Edition Story ” (BET)

    Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

    Idris Elba – “Guerrilla” (Showtime)

    Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special

    Queen Latifah – “Flint” (Lifetime)

    Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)

    “Unsung” (TV One)

    Outstanding Talk Series

    “The Real” (Syndicated)

    Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

    “The Manns” (TV One)

    Outstanding Variety or Game Show – (Series or Special)

    “Lip Sync Battle” (Spike)

    Outstanding Children’s Program

    “Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

    Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

    Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

    Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

    Roland Martin – “News One Now” (TV One)

    Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

    LL Cool J – “Lip Sync Battle” (Spike)

    Recording

    Outstanding New Artist

    SZA (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

    Outstanding Male Artist

    Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

    Outstanding Female Artist

    Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

    Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

    Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

    Outstanding Jazz Album

    “Petite Afrique” – Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)

    Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

    “Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2” – Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)

    Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

    “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

    Outstanding Song – Traditional

    “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

    Outstanding Album

    “DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

    Outstanding Song – Contemporary

    “HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

    Literature

    Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

    “The Annotated African American Folktales” – Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor),Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

    Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

    “Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies” – Dick Gregory (Author), (HarperCollins Publishers)

    Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

    “No One Is Coming to Save Us” – Stephanie Powell Watts (Author), (HarperCollins Publishers)

    Outstanding Literary Work – Biography / Autobiography

    “Becoming Ms. Burton – From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women” – Susan Burton (Author), Cari Lynn (Author), Michelle Alexander (Foreword By), (The New Press)

    Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

    “The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams ” – Dr. Tererai Trent (Author), Oprah Winfrey (Foreword By), (Simon and Schuster)

    Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

    “Incendiary Art: Poems” – Patricia Smith (Author), (TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern University Press)

    Outstanding Literary Work – Children

    “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History ” – Vashti Harrison (Author), (Hachette Book Group)

    Outstanding Literary Work – Youth / Teens

    “Clayton Byrd Goes Underground” – Rita Williams-Garcia, (Author), Frank Morrison (Illustrator), (Amistad/HarperCollins Publishers)

    Motion Picture

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

    Idris Elba – “THOR: Ragnarok” (Marvel Studios)

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

    Tiffany Haddish – “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

    Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

    “Detroit” (Annapurna Pictures)

    Documentary

    Outstanding Documentary (Film)

    “STEP” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

    Outstanding Documentary (Television)

    “The 44th President: In His Own Words” (History)

    Writing

    Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

    Janine Barrois – “Claws” – Batsh*t (TNT)

    Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

    Gina Prince-Bythewood – “Shots Fired” – Hour One: Pilot (Fox)

    Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

    Abdul Williams – “The New Edition Story ” – Part 2 (BET)

    Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

    Jordan Peele – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

    Directing

    Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

    Anton Cropper – “`black-ish” – Juneteenth (ABC)

    Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

    Carl Franklin – “13 Reasons Why” – Tape 5, Side B (Netflix)

    Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

    Allen Hughes – “The Defiant Ones” (HBO)

    Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

    Jordan Peele – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

    ANIMATED/CGI

    Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

    Tiffany Haddish – “Legends of Chamberlain Heights” (Comedy Central)

