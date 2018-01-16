Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 49th NAACP Image Awards?

For your viewing pleasure…

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Image Awards?

Black excellence was in abundance last night at the 49th NAACP Image Awards. A gaggle of gorgeous celebs walked the red carpet in designer wear before being seated at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Entertainer of the Year Ava Duvernay walked the red carpet in a chic pantsuit…

while Tracee Ellis Ross opted to go gold.

Other attendees included Kerry Washington…

Halle Berry…

a very sophisticated Lil Mama….

and Issa Rae.

All these ladies look lovely, but we’ve gotta know; who looked more bangin’???

More on the flip.