Bae Of The Day: A Reminder That Atlanta’s Francesca Amiker Is One Of The Finest Anchors In The Game

Feeling spicy 🌶 on this here hump day! 📺Thanks to the viewers who chimed in on our @morningrushatl Convos! Let's do it again tomorrow 4:30am-7am on @11alive 📺! Peep the 💙 color pop by: @thegreenroomagency ✨✨

A post shared by Francesca Amiker (@frantv11alive) on Jan 10, 2018 at 8:27am PST