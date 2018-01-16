Ain’t Over: Kandi Continues To Eviscerate Kim Zolciak Over Her Box Lickin’ Lies
Kandi Claps Back At Kim Zolciak’s Lesbian Claims Again
Kandi’s still BIG mad at Kim Zolciak for shadily spreading a rumor that she offered her some same-sex loving.
“On my kids lives, let God strike me dead, I wouldn’t let her [Kandi] lick my box.” said Kim on the most recent episode of RHOA during dinner with Sheree.
Sheree then giggled and said, “Oooh this is getting juicy!” seemingly believing the rumor considering what went down between Kandi and Porsha last season.
After already clapping back on Twitter at “lying a** b***” Kim, Kandi’s taken to her Bravo blog to once again deny the claims.
“I am not attracted to Kim,” said Kandi.
Bravotv.com: Were you surprised to hear what Kim was saying to Sheree during their dinner?
Kandi Burruss: I couldn’t believe the bullsh– I heard Kim say to Sheree. Kim is a f—ing liar. I have NEVER tried to make any sexual advance towards Kim. I am not attracted to Kim, and I never have been.
I never have done anything to Kim that could even be taken the wrong way to make her think I wanted her. She must not care much about her kids for her to swear on their lives while she was telling that lie. I am sick of women from this circle making up sh– about me. Stop it!
The lies, the lies, the LIES, must stop! Right Kandi?
Kandi’s not the only one mad at Kim however; hit the flip to see which housewife also has some words for Kim.
Cynthia Bailey is also BIG mad at Kim for telling her “just be pretty” during an argument she was having with Kenya Moore during their “Elephant Room” psychic reading. (Swipe to see)
She tells Bravo
Bravotv.com: What went through your mind when Kim told you to be quiet?
Kim is rude, nasty, and disrespectful. Not just to me, but to anyone that she has not aligned herself with. I refuse to allow her barbarity, insults, and disrespectful comments to upset me or take me out of character.
So nasty and so rude.
Both Kim and Sheree think Cynthia Bailey doesn’t have an opinion of her own.
Remember when we told you that NeNe jumped into their beef? She agrees with Kandi that Kim’s a liar.