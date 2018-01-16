Ain’t Over: Kandi Continues To Eviscerate Kim Zolciak Over Her Box Lickin’ Lies

The lies, the lies, the LIES…

Kandi Claps Back At Kim Zolciak’s Lesbian Claims Again

Kandi’s still BIG mad at Kim Zolciak for shadily spreading a rumor that she offered her some same-sex loving.

“On my kids lives, let God strike me dead, I wouldn’t let her [Kandi] lick my box.” said Kim on the most recent episode of RHOA during dinner with Sheree. Sheree then giggled and said, “Oooh this is getting juicy!” seemingly believing the rumor considering what went down between Kandi and Porsha last season.

After already clapping back on Twitter at “lying a** b***” Kim, Kandi’s taken to her Bravo blog to once again deny the claims.

“I am not attracted to Kim,” said Kandi.

Bravotv.com: Were you surprised to hear what Kim was saying to Sheree during their dinner? Kandi Burruss: I couldn’t believe the bullsh– I heard Kim say to Sheree. Kim is a f—ing liar. I have NEVER tried to make any sexual advance towards Kim. I am not attracted to Kim, and I never have been. I never have done anything to Kim that could even be taken the wrong way to make her think I wanted her. She must not care much about her kids for her to swear on their lives while she was telling that lie. I am sick of women from this circle making up sh– about me. Stop it!

