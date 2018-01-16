Bad & Bluejee: Meet The Baddest Zeta Baes In The Game (Founders’ Day Edition)

Baddest Zeta Baes In The Game

We celebrated the Devastating Divas of Delta Sigma Theta, showcased the pearl-slaying beauties of Alpha Kappa Alpha and now we’re BACK to spotlight those Finer Women of Zeta Phi Beta who’ve commanded respect, raised the sorority bar and sizzled the yard over the past 98 years.

Happy Thanksgiving 🤞🏾👑💙

A post shared by De'jha Prude (@sweeeetestdream) on

Peep the baddest Zeta baes in the game on the flip.

// Big Hair x Hard Work. ☀️

A post shared by Anna (@danganna) on

|Finer Zeta| #Zetabaddiez #finerfridayz 💙

A post shared by ZetaBaddieZ (@zetabaddiez) on

    Don't get lost in the sauce #finerwoman

    A post shared by Ororo Munroe (@all_that_charizma) on

