Bad & Bluejee: Meet The Baddest Zeta Baes In The Game (Founders’ Day Edition)
CongratulationZ to our sister, Ruth Cherenfant, for graduating with a Bachelors of Science in Exercise Science and Health Promotion with a minor in Psychology. Ruth plans on attending Nova Southeastern University to pursue her dream of becoming a Physician Assistant. #finerwomengraduate🎓 #NobodyElZe
Baddest Zeta Baes In The Game
We celebrated the Devastating Divas of Delta Sigma Theta, showcased the pearl-slaying beauties of Alpha Kappa Alpha and now we’re BACK to spotlight those Finer Women of Zeta Phi Beta who’ve commanded respect, raised the sorority bar and sizzled the yard over the past 98 years.
Peep the baddest Zeta baes in the game on the flip.
