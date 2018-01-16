Meds Kicked In? Kevin McCall Stops Acting Like A Dusty Crusty And Gives Eva Marcille And Her New Boo Props

Kevin McCall Says Eva Marcille Is A Great Mother, Thanks Her Fiancé For Caring For His Daughter

Was he hacked? We sure hope not. Kevin McCall seems to finally be getting it together. Early Monday morning the singer/songwriter tweeted a snapshot of his daughter Marley with ex Eva Marcille with the model’s name hashtagged along with the Twitter handle for her new fiancé Michael Sterling and the word Respect hashtagged.

He posted the same photo on Snapchat and added further details, notably calling Eva a great mother and thanking her and Sterling for caring for his daughter so much while he gets his “mind and soul fixed.”

Is he in rehab? On new medication? Whatever it is — we love it. We are glad Kevin is finally owning up to needing help. Prayers up he gets the help he needs so he can see his daughter and have a better relationship with her.