All The Smoke: Cops Called When Rockets’ Chris Paul And James Harden Pull-Up On Blake Griffin Inside Clippers Locker Room

Cops Called When Rockets Show Up Inside The Clipper Locker Room

Things got pretty heated last night during the Houston Rockets and L.A. Clippers game that served as the first time Chris Paul has played against his former team since he was traded to the Rockets during the off-season.

Suffice to say, there is PLENTY of love lost…

The animosity wasn’t over after the game…

Sources: As the four Rockets marched through the back hallway into the Clippers locker room, center Clint Capela knocked on the front door of Clippers entrance. Someone opened door, saw him standing there — and shut it on him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018

According to Ros Gold-Onwude the LAPD was called to keep heads cool. She appeared on Inside The NBA to break down exactly what happened.

