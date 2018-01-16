All The Smoke: Cops Called When Rockets’ Chris Paul And James Harden Pull-Up On Blake Griffin Inside Clippers Locker Room
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Getty/Harry How/Chris Williams/WireImage
Things got pretty heated last night during the Houston Rockets and L.A. Clippers game that served as the first time Chris Paul has played against his former team since he was traded to the Rockets during the off-season.
Suffice to say, there is PLENTY of love lost…
The animosity wasn’t over after the game…
According to Ros Gold-Onwude the LAPD was called to keep heads cool. She appeared on Inside The NBA to break down exactly what happened.
They playin’ bas-ket-brawwwwwwwwwwwl! They love that bas-ket-brawwwwwwwwwl!
