SMH: These Perplexed Pasty Pedestrians Are Seemingly Unaware That MLK Isn’t Alive Or Feuding With Trump [Video]

Pedestrians Answer Questions About Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. VS. Donald Trump

In honor of Donald Trump’s first MLK Day in office, the crew at Jimmy Kimmel Live! went out on the street and asked some clueless caucasians whose side they were on in the Donald Trump vs. Dr. King Twitter war…a thing that obviously doesn’t exist.

Unfortunately, these people weighed in on the matter completely unaware that it was entirely made up, and that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hasn’t been alive for 50 years.