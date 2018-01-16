Exclusive: Stevie J Now Repping Himself In Appeal Of $1.3 Mill Child Support Judgment

Judge Reality Star Ordered To Pay Back Seven Figures In Support For Two Kids

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Stevie J isn’t backing down from challenging a federal judge’s $1.3 million child support restitution judgment against him.

The former Bad Boy producer lodged an appeal of his Feb. 2017 sentence for dodging child support payments for two of his children, even though he pled guilty to one count of willfully failing to pay child support as part of a plea deal. And now he’s officially representing himself on the case, BOSSIP has learned.

Last year, Judge Paul Crotty sentenced Stevie to $1.3 million in restitution and three years of probation.

But Stevie blasted the ruling as unfair and his then lawyer said Stevie believed the restitution amount was excessive.

Stevie filed paperwork to be his own lawyer after his former attorney told the judge that he wouldn’t represent Stevie any further because his appeal had a snowball’s chance in hell of winning. The judge gave Stevie a deadline to find a new lawyer, but Stevie apparently decided to go it alone.

The father of five recently sent a handwritten letter to the court asking that his appeal docs be sent to his house in Georgia so that he can move forward with the court action.

“I never received one (an appeal packet) and I would certainly like to appeal,” Stevie wrote, according to court docs.

Stevie is also fighting a simultaneous child support and custody battle with his former co-star and lover, Joseline Hernandez. The case was supposed to head to trial this month.