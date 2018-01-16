Congratulations! Kim And Kanye Welcome Their Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Congrats!

Kim And Kanye’s Surrogate Gives Birth

Kim and Kanye have welcomed their third child. TMZ confirms that the Wests’ surrogate gave birth Monday to a 7lbs 6oz baby girl—so far no name has been released.

As previously reported Kim and Kanye hired a surrogate and dropped $45K for the unnamed black woman to carry their seed. The surrogate reportedly lives in the San Diego area so TMZ adds that it’s unclear if she gave birth there or at Cedars-Sinai where both Saint and North West were born.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Wests (pun intended) then you know that conspiracy theorists think knocked up Kylie Jenner is the surrogate for her big sis and bro-in-law Yeezus.

Guess we’ll all just have to wait and see…

Update: Kim’s confirmed on her official website that their baby girl was born and added that “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Awwwww…