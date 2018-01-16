F. U.! Kevin Spacey Allegedly Called ‘House Of Cards’ Set Head Security Officer A “Ni**er”

Image via L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty

Kevin Spacey Accused Of Saying N-Word On ‘House Of Cards’ Set

It was already “f**k Kevin Spacey” behind is *alleged* pedophiliac sexual assault of a teen actor, but just in case you needed another reason to hate him, he’s also fond of calling Black folks “ni**er”…allegedly.

According to DailyMail Spacey hurled the racist epithet at the head of security on the House Of Cards set in 2012 when the actor learned that Black security personnel were watching trailers for the show.

After 3 years of silence, head security guard Earl Blue has revealed that he heard Spacey tell another guard: “I don’t want ni**ers watching my trailer!”

When Blue approached the set manager about the incident he was told:

“That’s just the way he is; we’ve got to keep him happy.”

When it came time for Blue’ company, VIP Protective Services, to have their contract renewed, HBO declined.

Blue is preparing to sue Spacey for his comments stating that the fallout from the non-renewal cost his company and 40 employees millions of dollars.

We hope he gets every red cent.