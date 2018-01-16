R.I.P. Baby Girl: Missy Elliott Remembers Aaliyah On Her 39th Birthday

Missy Elliott Sends A Birthday Message To Aaliyah

In case you didn’t know, today marks the would-be 39th birthday of Aaliyah. The songstress who perished in a plane crash August 25, 2001, is being remembered by fans and her famed friends who loved her alike.

In particular, her close friend Missy Elliott is remembering “Baby Girl”

“I CAN STILL HEAR YOU LAUGH & us cracking up all the time & me you @Timbaland joking😌we MISS YOU so much!” wrote Missy. “But I know you are surrounded by ANGELS and yall dancing doing a Dope routine a sick 8 count for your BDAY.”

Timbaland is also sending out a message to Aaliyah.

R.I.P. Baby Girl, we still miss you.