HO SIT DOWN! Cory Booker Berates Blonde Bigot-Complicit Becky Kirstjen Nielsen For Cavalier Attitude Toward “Shithole” Questions [Video]

Image via Getty

Cory Booker Berates Kirstjen Nielsen For Dismissive Attitude

Cory Booker knows that he may have to toss his name in the hat of people fighting to bring down Donald Trump in the 2020 election and it appears that he isn’t wasting a single moment to depict himself as the right man for the job.

Today, Senator Booker tore INTO Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for playing coy with Donald Trump’s racist comments about “shithole” countries like Africa (which is a continent), Haiti and El Salvador. He minced no words. He played NO games.

Talk about Fire & Fury…