Rick Ross, Justin Combs, Sevyn Streeter, DJ Envy And More Turn Up For Larry Morrow And Angela Yee’s All Black Affair In New Orleans [PHOTOS]

Rick Ross, Justin Combs, Sevyn Streeter, DJ Envy And More Turn Up For Larry Morrow And Angela Yee's All Black Affair In New Orleans

Photo Credit: @drinkfreewater
@thestreetcam
@melontao

Angela Yee Hosts Annual All Black Affair With Larry Morrow

Angela Yee and New Orleans entrepreneur Larry Morrow hosted their annual All Black Affair this weekend in the N.O. Rick Ross, Justin Combs, Sevyn Streeter, DJ Envy, Kenny Burns and Tahiry Jose were among special guests at the big event.

A new author, Larry published a book called “All Bets On Me” and was recently a guest on The Breakfast Club

