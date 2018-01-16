Toodles Ta-Tas: Amber Rose Reveals She’s Surgically Slicing Off Her 36H Tiddays

First K. Michelle’s donk reduction, now this…

Amber Rose Reveals She’s Getting A Breast Reduction

After publicly revealing that she was considering it, Amber Rose is officially getting a breast reduction. Muva made the announcement today, January 16, on Instagram just 24 hours shy of her going under the knife.

According to Amb, she’s enlisted two doctors to reduce her 36H breasts; Dr. Matlock and Dr. Garth Fisher. Dr. Matlock has also been treating Amber’s cellulite.

Last year Amb expressed to fans that she was serious about reducing her breasts but worried about scarring.

“My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” wrote Amb on Instagram. “I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho…. any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars?”

Are you ready to say toodles to Amber Rose’s ta-tas?

They do look heavy.