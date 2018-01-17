Toya Wright Gets Ready For Her Reignbeaux On The Way With Star-Studded Baby Shower [Photos]
Toya Wright is obviously very excited about the arrival of her second child, a baby girl named Reignbeaux.
Now after months of flaunting her baby bump and sharing her joy over her new bundle on the way, finally had a baby shower on Sunday at Legacy Test Kitchen In Atlanta. And her boo and child’s father was right there to help her welcome their baby girl:
In addition, Toya’s daughter number one Reginae was on the scene, as well as Toya’s good friend Tiny’s daughter Zonnique:
Hit the flip for more from Toya and Reignbeaux’s big day…
Toya’s friends Monica, Rasheeda, Quad Webb-Lunceford, Malaysia Pargo, and more all joined her to welcome baby Reign.
Peep more pics from Reign’s big day below: