Toya Wright Gets Ready For Her Reignbeaux On The Way With Star-Studded Baby Shower [Photos]

Toya Wright’s Baby Shower Photos

Toya Wright is obviously very excited about the arrival of her second child, a baby girl named Reignbeaux.

Now after months of flaunting her baby bump and sharing her joy over her new bundle on the way, finally had a baby shower on Sunday at Legacy Test Kitchen In Atlanta. And her boo and child’s father was right there to help her welcome their baby girl:

In addition, Toya’s daughter number one Reginae was on the scene, as well as Toya’s good friend Tiny’s daughter Zonnique:

Hit the flip for more from Toya and Reignbeaux’s big day…

Prince Williams/ATLpics.net