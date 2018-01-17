Exclusive: #LHHMIA’s Veronica Vega Talks Latinas Using N-Word, Amara La Negra’s Afro & Career

Bossip Exclusive: Veronica Vega Discusses Career & #LHHMIA

Verrrrrrronica Vega, the seemingly anti-friend to Amara La Negra and spicy booty bouncing latina stopped by BOSSIP to drop some exclusive deets on LHMMIA and what folks should (and shouldn’t) expect from her next. Veronica Vega is all about her coins, not for these heauxs. Signing a record deal with Atlantic when she was only 15, to working with Pitbull and ATL’s Polow Da Don, she’s been pimpin the music scene for a minute. Love and Hip Hop is another stage to showcase her music and to pull people into what the REAL Miami music scene is like, she says.

Her single “Pay Me” went viral and seemingly split the internet down the middle. “N-gg-s ain’t sh-t, n-gg-s ain’t sh-t, n-gg-s ain’t sh-t, n-gg-s ain’t sh-t.” Veronica clarifies in her talk with us jokingly during our IG live chat:

Is she White? The answer is no. My dad is from Cuba and my mom is Venezuelan.

Veronica says growing up in the Hialeah section of Miami influenced her use of the word.

I grew up in Miami…that’s what I grew up listening to. Let’s say how you explain how Dope is. Dope is something that’s negative and people use it. I think we all come from the same place. We’ve all been brought here from Africa and they done tricked us made us believe some other sh-t to make us have arguments and focus on the wrong stuff.

Veronica gets all type of heat this season too, for falling back when it comes to “fighting” for Amara La Negra, the darker skin latina with the huge afro. However, she doesn’t mind. She says understands why the focus is on that right now.

I’m very aware so I do understand that what they’re focusing on is important to a community that isn’t spoken for.

On Amara La Negra’s hair:

This is my first season of Love and Hip Hop so I don’t even know how much I can say.

Hmmm.

Bossip: Is it a wig? Veronica: I don’t know what to tell ya’ll…I will say the hair thing is important and culture is important and it’s a conversation that needs to be had. Maybe this will give young people the desire to really understand themselves.

Hmmm, did it sound like she kinda gave away Amara La Negra’s secret?? Here’s the full live stream interview, for your viewing pleasure: