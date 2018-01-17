New Podcast Alert: “A Mommy Cast” Takes On Topics For And About New Millennial Mothers

“A Mommy Cast” Podcast

A Mommy Cast, launched by new moms and best friends Latoya “Toyz” Rodriguez and Chanel Rae Pettaway is taking a unique approach to Mommy convos through the lenses of professional women new to motherhood.

Both marketing and media executives, Toya and Chanel are looking to share their experiences with today’s mom, and tackling every taboo mommy topic, from miscarriages, delivery stories, circumcision, recovery, weight-loss, seasonal clothing shopping, maternity leave, dealing with social media, baby savings plans, dealing with the grandmas, childcare, items they can’t live without, and more…

Take a listen to episode 1 below:

Notable guests to include experts in psychology, healthcare, celebrity guests, and more. Will you be listening?

