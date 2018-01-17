Our Humpty Lumpty Hamburglar-In-Chief Is (Allegedly) In “Excellent Health” & NO ONE Believes It

- By Bossip Staff
Trump’s “Excellent Health” Diagnoses Sparks Chaos

Lies. LIES. AND MORE LIES. That’s all Dorito Diablo does is LIE about literally EVERYTHING including his steadily deteriorating health that, according to White House doctor Ronny Jackson, is “excellent” despite veryveryvery strong evidence to the contrary. But hey, maybe we’re all the crazy ones and he’s perfectly healthy (despite all the diet Cokes, KFC chicken buckets and cheeseburgers in bed).

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Trump’s “excellent health” on the flip.

