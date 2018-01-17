Super Precious: Proud Papa Hov Gets Animated For Podcast Talk About Blue Ivy’s Freestyle Skills

- By Bossip Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip-Hop Artist Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Jay Z’s Rap Radar Interview About Blue Ivy Has Been Animated And It’s The Most Precious Thing Ever

This weekend Rap Radar posted a short animated excerpt of their interview with Jay Z where he talks about Blue Ivy’s freestyle and it’s probably like the BEST thing ever made.

Proud grandma Tina Lawson reposted because well, y’all know she loves bragging about her babies and grandbabies!

Im sorry , it is brag on my grand baby day ! This is too darn cute❤️Go Blue!

Hit the flip for the full animated clip

