Self-Proclaimed Groupon Superfan Tiffany Haddish Set To Star In The Company’s Super Bowl Commercial

Tiffany Haddish To Be The New Face Of Groupon

That talk show anecdote could just land a celebrity their next big deal.

When Tiffany Haddish made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this past summer, she told the late night host about going on a swamp tour with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith in Louisiana while on location filming Girl’s Trip. The story went completely viral, and now that brand name dropping is paying off in a big way for the red hot comedian. Groupon has officially named Tiffany as its new spokesperson for a series of ads, which includes the company’s Super Bowl commercial; The ad will be Groupon’s first Super Bowl placement in seven years.

According to a press release announcing the partnership, Haddish “ranks in the top one percent of most frequent Groupon purchasers and has literally saved thousands of dollars as a Groupon customer,” and the ads will find her showing “why it makes sense to use Groupon every day to save money and support small businesses.”

In a statement, Haddish joked that the deal is long overdue, saying: “Nobody knows Groupon like I know Groupon. I’ve been speaking out for them for years. In fact, I should have already been their spokesperson. I’ve invested lots of money into buying Groupon deals, and it’s about time I got an even bigger return on my investment than just saving money at my favorite local businesses.”

Tiffany’s 30-second Super Bowl spot will air on February 4th during the fourth quarter of the big game.

Congrats, Tiffany!