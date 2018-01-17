WELP: Man Arrested At Airport For Wearing 10 Layers Of Clothes To Avoid Luggage Fees

Ryan Hawaii Goes Viral For Wearing 10 Layers Of Clothes At Airport

A British man recently went viral after he decided to avoid baggage fees in a creative way. Ryan Williams a.k.a. “Ryan Hawaii” was held at Iceland Keflavik airport because he decided to wear every article of clothing he couldn’t fit in his checked bag. The clothing turned out to be eight pairs of pants and 10 shirts.

According to The Daily Mail, Williams was reportedly trying to avoid additional baggage fees and at first, claimed that British Airlines was racial profiling him by not letting him board.

@British_Airways hi being held at Iceland Keflavik airport because I had no baggage put all the clothes on and they still won't let me on. Racial profiling? Or….. pic.twitter.com/NKgpe1cPFP — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 10, 2018

He then alleged that he was unfairly arrested and maced by police.

After being escorted from the airport, Hawaii returned two days later to try out the layered clothing tactic with another airline; Easy Jet. That apparently also failed miserably.

And AGAIN! Refused from 2 flights in 2 days for no valid reason 🙂 @easyJet @British_Airways thanks guys wonderful service pic.twitter.com/Ivoc0WZvXl — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 11, 2018

Hawaii has since clarified that he didn’t pile on his clothes to be funny, but because he was temporarily homeless and couldn’t afford the fee.

To everyone reporting on my airport experience in Iceland. PLEASE STOP SAYING I was EVADING excess baggage fees….I couldn't AFFORD the fee (£90) as a result of being left homeless in Iceland for over a week. Paints a VERY different picture. Thankful that anyone cares tho. — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 16, 2018

Well damn.

Both British Airways and EasyJet refunded Hawaii after the debacle and he was sent home on Norwegian Airlines.