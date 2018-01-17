Could We Get Much Whiter: Justin Timberlake Served Gourmet Grasshoppers At His ForestSex/ SunscreenSounds Listening Party

Justin Timberlake’s Album Listening Has An Interesting Menu

Justin Timberlake held an event on Tuesday in New York City to debut his upcoming album “Man of the Woods,” and the whole event really drove home the fact that this album is about the woods. The event was decorated with bushes and trees, and the menu for the guest included different insect d’oeuvres including ants coated in black garlic and rose oil and some grasshoppers. For whatever reason, those in attendance didn’t seem that upset that their menu was made up of fancy bugs.

The early listening event was put on for music industry insiders, members of the press, and some American Express cardholders. These fans were able to listen to the full album on Tuesday, and the company is set to put on another similar listening session on Wednesday as well. Though many people who have heard them album claim the actual sounds of the project aren’t as mountain-y as pretty much all of us are expecting, JT sure is going all out with this whole “Man Of The Woods” thing.

Justin Timberlake will headline next month’s Super Bowl halftime show, which falls on February 4th. We’ll see what nature garb Timberlake decides to throw on for his Janet-less performance.