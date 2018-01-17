Man Of His Word: Colin Kaepernick To Donate The Final $100,000 Of His Million-Dollar Promise

Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick Donates Final $100,000 Of Million-Dollar Promise

Colin Kaepernick isn’t just tweeting and Facebooking about how he wants to see change in the world, he’s putting his money where his heart is.

In 2016 Kaep vowed to donate $1,000,000 to charities that support underprivileged communities. The plan was to donate $100,000 per month. #7 has already donated $900,000, today, Kaep will announce which charities will receive the final $100,000.

Tomorrow, I'll be announcing the final $100,000 to complete my Million Dollar Pledge. I'm excited to share this last round of donations with all of you. You can see all 31 donations I’ve made so far on https://t.co/DkVikwsc2E #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 pic.twitter.com/w47VUBZDSQ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 16, 2018

Now, what are YOU going to do to make your community a better place?