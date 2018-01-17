Man Of His Word: Colin Kaepernick To Donate The Final $100,000 Of His Million-Dollar Promise
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Colin Kaepernick isn’t just tweeting and Facebooking about how he wants to see change in the world, he’s putting his money where his heart is.
In 2016 Kaep vowed to donate $1,000,000 to charities that support underprivileged communities. The plan was to donate $100,000 per month. #7 has already donated $900,000, today, Kaep will announce which charities will receive the final $100,000.
Now, what are YOU going to do to make your community a better place?