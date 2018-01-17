Double Chopper With Cheese: Burger King Employee Came Armed To Confront His Boss About Reduced Hours

Burger King Employee Confronts His Boss About Reduced Hours

A very disgruntled Burger King employee walked into his job armed on Tuesday, demanding his boss for more hours on the schedule, according to authorities.

The fast food manager called 911 that night after the 30-year-old employee stormed the restaurant and confronted him. The man was pressing his employer for more hours after having his schedule reduced to just 30 hours per week, the report states. He told the manager from the start that he did not want to “shoot the place up.”

Ten people, four of whom were customers, managed to escape the restaurant out of the back door, while police rushed in and nabbed the worker. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers found semi-automatic rifle parts and a machete in the suspect’s bag inside the restaurant and in the suspect’s pocket, they found 15 bullets.

Authorities did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment.