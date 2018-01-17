Golden Girl: Happy 96th Birthday To Betty White! But Twitter Is Freaking Out!

- By Bossip Staff
Happy 96th Birthday To Betty White

Beloved Golden Girls actress Betty White turns 96 years old today and she is being celebrated so much that she is the currently the #2 trending topic in all of America as of this moment.

However, seeing #BettyWhite is a bit jarring…

The hilarious and always knitting-needle sharp thespian has long captured the hearts of basically every demographic across the board. Who the hell doesn’t love Betty White???

Check out some of her finest moments.

Flip it over a few times to see the flowers that Betty is receiving in 140 280-characters or less.

