Bae Of The Day: Thicc-Thighed Teedra Moses Is The Fine Azz Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of
- By Bossip Staff
If you didn’t know, Teedra Moses is finer than a muhfugga. Like, FIIIINE, fine.
She’s a uniquely talented vocalist, she’s woke to the politricks and bull$h!t in Amerikkka and, oh yeah, she fine AF!
Do yourself a solid and feast your eyes on the gallery of photos that we have assembled for your viewing and listening pleasure.
You’re welcome.
YOU’RE ALL WELCOME!
Don’t front. You know she got you open.