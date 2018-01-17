Bae Of The Day: Thicc-Thighed Teedra Moses Is The Fine Azz Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of

Image via Splash

Teedra Moses Is Bae

If you didn’t know, Teedra Moses is finer than a muhfugga. Like, FIIIINE, fine.

She’s a uniquely talented vocalist, she’s woke to the politricks and bull$h!t in Amerikkka and, oh yeah, she fine AF!

Do yourself a solid and feast your eyes on the gallery of photos that we have assembled for your viewing and listening pleasure.