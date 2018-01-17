Bae Of The Day: Thicc-Thighed Teedra Moses Is The Fine Azz Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 16

Image via Splash

Teedra Moses Is Bae

If you didn’t know, Teedra Moses is finer than a muhfugga. Like, FIIIINE, fine.

#soulwestspotlights Scottsdale, Az #aboutLastNight #rp @jvblaq

A post shared by Teedra Moses (@teedramoses) on

She’s a uniquely talented vocalist, she’s woke to the politricks and bull$h!t in Amerikkka and, oh yeah, she fine AF!

Do yourself a solid and feast your eyes on the gallery of photos that we have assembled for your viewing and listening pleasure.

@raydrumz #onlyYou #CognacNconversation #Arizona #liveMusic

A post shared by Teedra Moses (@teedramoses) on

You’re welcome.

#wcw ❤ shout out to the sister in the audience singing ever word 😘

A post shared by Teedra Moses (@teedramoses) on

Don’t front. You know she got you open.

Thank you chicago!!! You were lovely!!!! I loooooove you 💋 @citywinerychi

A post shared by Teedra Moses (@teedramoses) on

Walk like a Lioness

A post shared by Teedra Moses (@teedramoses) on

    @lavantgardehair hair sewn in and styled by @hellabella_21 thanks tiff 😘

    A post shared by Teedra Moses (@teedramoses) on

    Sunday mood… sigh

    A post shared by Teedra Moses (@teedramoses) on

    Swipe

    A post shared by Teedra Moses (@teedramoses) on

    Make up by @jazlynnaomi_ #Oakland #NewParish #LastNight

    A post shared by Teedra Moses (@teedramoses) on

    #bardados

    A post shared by Teedra Moses (@teedramoses) on

