Happy Birthday To A Real First Lady: Michelle Obama Celebrates 54 Years Of Queendom

Image via JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty

Today Is Michelle Obama’s 54th Birthday

It’s Michelle Obama‘s b-day and there has never been a better reason to celebrate.

We can’t even begin to describe how grateful we are to have lived in a time that saw Michelle Obama, in all her melanin-y splendor, take residence in the White House, a house built by slaves as she so poignantly reminded us, and elegantly represent her people.

Happy Birthday Michelle Obama! A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 17, 2018 at 10:40am PST

From all of us here at Bossip we’d like to wish Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama a very, very happy birthday.

