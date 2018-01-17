Happy Birthday To A Real First Lady: Michelle Obama Celebrates 54 Years Of Queendom
By Bossip Staff
Today Is Michelle Obama’s 54th Birthday
It’s Michelle Obama‘s b-day and there has never been a better reason to celebrate.
We can’t even begin to describe how grateful we are to have lived in a time that saw Michelle Obama, in all her melanin-y splendor, take residence in the White House, a house built by slaves as she so poignantly reminded us, and elegantly represent her people.
From all of us here at Bossip we’d like to wish Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama a very, very happy birthday.
Flip the page a few times to smell some of the flowers that Mrs. Obama is getting on social media.