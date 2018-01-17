Happy Birthday To A Real First Lady: Michelle Obama Celebrates 54 Years Of Queendom

- By Bossip Staff
Image via JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty

Today Is Michelle Obama’s 54th Birthday

It’s Michelle Obama‘s b-day and there has never been a better reason to celebrate.

We can’t even begin to describe how grateful we are to have lived in a time that saw Michelle Obama, in all her melanin-y splendor, take residence in the White House, a house built by slaves as she so poignantly reminded us, and elegantly represent her people.

Happy Birthday Michelle Obama!

From all of us here at Bossip we’d like to wish Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama a very, very happy birthday.

Flip the page a few times to smell some of the flowers that Mrs. Obama is getting on social media.

