Ann Curry Says #MeToo Movement Is Overdue, Isn’t Surprised By Matt Lauer Allegations

Ann Curry Tries To Avoid Implicating Matt Lauer During CBS This Morning Appearance

How many folks IMMEDIATELY thought of Ann Curry when the news of Matt Lauer being dropped by NBC broke?. Well today Gayle King had a chance to ask Curry about her experiences at “The Today Show” when she came by CBS “This Morning” watch below:

You can tell even years later the emotions are all still there. To hear Curry say, “It hurt like hell, it wasn’t a fun moment.” She really didn’t want to sling the mud on Matt Lauer or the show — but it is enough that she admitted the climate of verbal sexual harassment at the network.

Obviously, that’s what she means when she asks what are we going to do about it?

And for those who need the refresher, here’s Curry’s awkward goodbye to the “Today Show”

