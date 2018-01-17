Knocked Up Khloe Facetimed The Father Of Her Fetus Tristan Thompson To Tell Him The Good News

Khloe Kardashian Talks About When She And Tristan Learned She Was Pregnant

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Khloe is sharing more details about her pregnancy!

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Khloe blogged on her app about how she gave her baby daddy the good news:

Tristan was the one who kept telling me, “I think you’re pregnant!” He was leaving town to go back to Toronto and I went to get a pregnancy test. I actually had to FaceTime him to tell him. I was nervous and he was so excited! Of course, it’s such a blessing and such an exciting thing—but I do believe your initial reaction is always nerves. I’m so blessed that Tristan has been beyond supportive! He’s helped me overcome any fear or anxiety that I have! He’s always so reassuring and confident about everything when it comes to our baby. Having a partner that is equally as excited as you are, and is such a support system, is crucial! Tristan has been an angel to me! This process is trying—physically and mentally—but Tristan has made everything as easy and beautiful as it can be! More than I could have imagined.

Congratulations to Khloe on finally having so many of her dreams coming true

