Knocked Up Khloe Facetimed The Father Of Her Fetus Tristan Thompson To Tell Him The Good News
Khloe Kardashian Talks About When She And Tristan Learned She Was Pregnant
Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Khloe is sharing more details about her pregnancy!
Khloe blogged on her app about how she gave her baby daddy the good news:
Tristan was the one who kept telling me, “I think you’re pregnant!” He was leaving town to go back to Toronto and I went to get a pregnancy test. I actually had to FaceTime him to tell him. I was nervous and he was so excited!
Of course, it’s such a blessing and such an exciting thing—but I do believe your initial reaction is always nerves. I’m so blessed that Tristan has been beyond supportive! He’s helped me overcome any fear or anxiety that I have! He’s always so reassuring and confident about everything when it comes to our baby. Having a partner that is equally as excited as you are, and is such a support system, is crucial! Tristan has been an angel to me! This process is trying—physically and mentally—but Tristan has made everything as easy and beautiful as it can be! More than I could have imagined.
Congratulations to Khloe on finally having so many of her dreams coming true
Hit the flip for Khloé’s secret to hiding her baby bump.
Khloe also posted on her app about her bump hiding tricks…
I can’t even believe I hid my bump for as long as I did, lol! It took a few styling sessions, serious strategy and a shit-ton of courage, but it worked!
The Billowy Coat
I had already let the cat outta the bag when I wore this Whyte Studio coat, but I’ve worn a million versions of it in the last six months. I almost never left home without one! So comfy—and zero eyes on the bump.
Cinched Waist, A-Line
I went super girly for Kim’s baby shower. Little did everyone know I had a bun in my oven, too! A cinched waist with a flared, A-line hem is so $$$ for hiding a small bulge. It flows loosely at the exact right spot.
We’re pretty sure the coat wasn’t fooling anyone, but Khloe definitely did a good job of keeping that bump covered at Kim’s shower. What are your tricks for camouflaging a baby bump?