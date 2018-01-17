Jeezy Likes To Drink, Jeezy Likes To Toast: Rapper’s Tequila Avion Deal Snows MILLIONS On These Hoes

Jeezy’s Sells Stake In Tequila Avion

Welp… Just when we thought there was no business like snow business, the snowman himself Jeezy has made a pretty penny in the spirits business.

He and his partner in Tequila Avion, Ken Austin, have sold the remaining stake in the company to Multi-Billion dollar global spirits brand Pernod Ricard… They just announced this morning… Jeezy will remain highly involved and incentivized through an earn out mechanism at least until 2020 to help fuel its next wave of growth.

“When I first became involved with Tequila Avión in 2013, I knew it had enormous potential on a global scale,” said Jeezy. “This next step with Pernod Ricard USA and continued partnership with Founder and Chairman, Ken Austin, will allow us to continue to grow the brand on the worldwide stage.”

Jeezy joined the brand in 2013 as a Multicultural Advisor and has become an integral part of the Tequila Avión brand. Since partnering, Tequila Avión’s explosion across the ultra-premium spirits industry has coincided with Jeezy’s continued evolution as an artist, cementing his status as a hip hop legend. Most recently, Jeezy released his new album PRESSURE, his eighth Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200. Starting in February, he will kick off the 6-week “Cold Summer” tour across the US. Tickets are available now at http://www.JeezyOfficial.com

Over the course of his legendary career, Jeezy has sold more than 5 million albums worldwide and has had multiple chart-topping hits. 2015 marked the 10th anniversary of Jeezy’s seminal debut solo album, the RIAA platinum Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which pioneered the trap music genre. Recent business ventures for JEEZY include his new fitness water Defiance Fuel, and his partnership in the Atlanta location of American Cut Steakhouse, and his ongoing partnership with Tequila Avion

“Avión has become a leading aspirational lifestyle brand in the fast-growing ultra-premium tequila category. This acquisition is important for Pernod Ricard USA as we focus on premiumization and building brands that consumers are passionate about,” said Paul Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard USA. “We look forward to continuing to develop and grow this exciting brand.” “This clearly displays Pernod Ricard’s commitment to this high-potential brand which was voted World’s Best Tasting Tequila at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition,” said Ken Austin, Founder and Chairman of Tequila Avión. “The Pernod Ricard people, distributors and brokers have been and will continue to be key drivers in taking Avión to the next level.”

Congratulations Jeezy!